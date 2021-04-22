Zamfara: Redouble your efforts to bring to end mindless killings, Buhari tells security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged the security forces to “redouble their efforts in bringing an end to this mindless violence against innocent people.

The President also condemned the latest killing of tens of people by bandits in Zamfara State, warning that “such wanton disregard for life will be brought to an end sooner than later.”

President Buhari in a reaction to the incident said that “this insane and persistent violence against innocent people must stop”, adding that “these criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them.”

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu last night said that Buhari has directed the military, security and intelligence agencies to take immediate steps to close all existing gaps in their operations being exploited by criminals to wreak havoc.

He expressed hope the Special Operation launched by the military at 3:00 am this morning (Thursday) from Maru Local Government area will prove decisive in ridding the state of the “frequent and horrifying “bandit activities.

“The violence against poor villagers who are struggling with poverty and other severe economic challenges is not going to be tolerated by this administration,” the President warned.

He called on the security forces to “redouble their efforts in bringing an end to this mindless violence against innocent people.

“Let’s not give these criminals any opportunity to succeed by taking the war to their own camps and stop them in their tracks before they even have the time to respond under our massive firepower.”

President Buhari reassured the people of Zamfara State that, “despite the latest set back in our efforts to protect our citizens, there will be no compromise in our determination to defeat these enemies of humanity.”

