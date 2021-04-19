Zakzaky distributes foodstuffs to 13 states in Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The needy in over 13 Northern states have received foodstuffs from the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky ,so as to enjoy the Ramadan fast.

The foodstuffs worth millions of Naira, included customized bags of sugar, rice, maize and millet and were distributed on his behalf by his son, Muhammad Ibraheem Zakzaky.

The detained cleric instructed the distribution of the items to assist as many needy Nigerians during the holy month of Ramadan.

While distributing the foodstuffs in Zaria, Kaduna and in other other Kaduna Local Governments areas, beneficiaries said it has been Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky’s practice to” share food items to the poor and the needy for over 20 years and that has continued even after the Buhari-led government killed over a thousand of his supporters including his three biological sons and hurled him and the wife in illegal detention.”

READ ALSO:

Zakzaky, however, sent his best wishes to Muslims all over the world and assures them of his prayers throughout the Islamic fasting season.

The food items were distributed to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Katsina and Zamfara States, who were in various IDP Camps in their respective States and communities in Northern Nigeria who were in need of food during Ramadan.

Over 13 northern States benefited from this distribution. Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Nasarawa and Bauchi States were among the beneficiaries.

Kindly Share This Story: