You’re not doing your wives favour by paying bills, Nollywood actress Mary Njoku tells African men

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku says African men are not doing their wives or kids’ mums a favour when they pay their bills.

The renowned actress, who is married to iROKO TV boss, Jason Njoku, took to her Instagram handle @maryremmynjoku to make this statement.

Njoku said that marriage was built on teamwork.

According to the mom-of-three, marriage and parenting is a partnership and a man paying bills is merely holding up his part of the bargain.

“Dear African men, you are not doing your wife, mother of your kids favour when you pay bills.

“Marriage and parenting is partnership. You are merely holding up your end of the bargain,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Njoku (@maryremmynjoku)

She added that the greatest marriages were built on teamwork, when it comes to marriage, love should not be blind.

“The greatest marriages are built on Teamwork. When it comes to marriage, the love shouldn’t be blind. Marry a Team player, “she added.

Njoku is a Nigerian award-winning actress and film producer, she is known for producing and starring in the 2015 drama film “Thy Will Be Done”.

She is one of the most talented actresses in Nollywood and her stakes in the entertainment industry have made her a powerhouse and a film magnate.

Njoku started her acting career at the age of 17 years, in 2004, she made her debut in Nollywood when she starred in the film, “Home Sickness”.

Her popularity soared throughout the 2000s and 2010s as she established herself as one of the most talented actresses in Nollywood.

In 2011, she played Kaisha in the blockbuster film series, ‘Blackberry Babes’, the series received many accolades for portraying the changing face of the Nigerian youth and how technology and social networking affected them.

Njoku has featured in numerous movies since her debut in 2003, such movies include:’Brain Master’, ‘Critical Truth’, ‘Brave Mind’,’Royal Father’s’, ‘Hazeezat’,’Thy Will Be Done’, ‘Picture Perfect’ among others.

In 2015, Njoku co-produced the drama film, ‘Thy Will be Done’. It was the first Nollywood movie to premiere on the largest screen cinema in Britain, BFI IMAX.

The actress got married in 2012 to a Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of Irokotv Mr Jason Njoku.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: