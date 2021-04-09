Breaking News
Translate

Your death is the end of an era, Buhari pays tribute to Prince Philip

On 6:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Prince Philip
Prince Philip

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip as an end to an era.

He said that Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth would be remembered for generations to come.

Disclosing this in  a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to Media & Publicity, Buhari opined: “Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.”

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari’s difference has been empowering for the Nigerian people ― Osinbajo

President Buhari pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947,” saying “this is an impressive record for any marriage at any level.”

The President also commiserates with the Government of the United Kingdom, the members of the Commonwealth “for the sad loss of this royal and indeed global icon.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!