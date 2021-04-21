You know what I can do’, zone 9 new AIG warns hoodlums terrorising S’East

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko, Aba

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon, has read riot act to hoodlums and unknown gunmen behind the wave of attacks on security formations across South East zone.

Okon who was the immediate- past Commissioner of Police, Abia State, gave the warning in a media chat, vowing to deal ruthlessly with the masterminds of the attacks.

The police boss decried the level of devastations by unknown gunmen in the states under the zonal command and vowed to bring the menace to an end.

Okon who said AIGs were under strict instruction by the Inspector General of Police to immediately stop attacks on police formations in their zones promised hell for the hoodlums behind the menace and other violent attacks in the zone.

“We will strategically confront hoodlums. We will go back to those days when Abia was hell for the criminals.

“The zone is not new to me. The hoodlums in the state know what I can do.

” As a supervisor of the three states, I will expand the strategies I adopted as the CP of Abia State to cover the zone.

“At this time we are having bombings, arson and kidnapping including killing of policemen and burning of stations, we shall use the strategy to stem the tide.”

The AIG vowed to stop at nothing in restoring law and order in the zone. “Nigeria is our country and we cannot allow the destruction of lives and property.”

He, however, acknowledged low morale among police personnel following the #EndSARS protests but promised to motivate officers and men of the zone for maximum service delivery.

He promised to activate strategies that would boost the morale of the personnel, adding that the welfare of police officers and men shall be a priority under his watch.

The new AIG solicited the cooperation of the people of the zone in volunteering credible information to enable police track down criminal elements in the zone.

VANGUARD reports that the former Abia CP was transferred from the state in 2020 to the Force Headquarters where he was in charge of Explosives and Ordinance.

He was later promoted to the rank of AIG in December 2020 and posted to zone 12 Bauchi before being redeployed to Zone 9, Umuahia on the 19th of April, 2021.

