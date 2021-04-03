Yinka Odumakin’s death, a terrible blow to Nigeria, says Afenifere

Dayo Johnson Akure
The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa has described the death of the spokesperson of the group, Yinka Odumakin as a terrible blow to the country and the group.
Arogbofa who reacted in Akure said ” it’s a terrible blow. A terrible blow to me as a person because we’ve been so intimate.
“He’s been my right-hand man in Afenifere management. It’s terrible.
Yinka should not have gone at this time.
“It’s a terrible blow to Afenifere and Nigeria.
“We’ve lost a brilliant chap with intelligent and brilliant ideas. This is sad, very sad.
“What a pity. I pity his wife Joe