Yinka Odumakin: We’ve lost one of our brightest, best — Fani-Kayode weeps

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed shock and sadness over the death of a vociferous Pan-Yoruba Spokesman, Afenifere, Dr Yinka Odumakin whose death occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April the 3rd after a protracted illness.

Fani-Kayode described Yinka Odumakin as a great son of the West who inspired millions, who made the west proud of who they are and what they stand for, who humbled the Yoruba collective adversaries and who harboured no fear.

Vanguard had reported earlier that Yinka Odumakin died at the Lagos state teaching Hospital today.

Reacting to the death, Chief Fani-Kayode in a statement sent to Vanguard revealed that, the South West and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its greatest sons and brightest star.

He said, “I am deeply saddened that we have lost Comrade Yinka Odumakin, one of our brightest and best.

“He was a great warrior who feared nothing and who stood for truth and justice right to the end.

"The South West and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its greatest sons and brightest stars." He said.

Fani-Kayode prayed for the repose of Odumakin’s soul and a place for him to rest with the angels.

“May the Lord forgive him of all his sins, May He honours him with a place in Heaven and May his great and mighty soul rest in peace. Adieu great warrior, until we meet again.”

“Those of us who had the honour of being called your brother and who stood by you shoulder to shoulder through the most trying times for our people and the most bitter battles for the emancipation of our nation shall miss you dearly.” He noted.

Fani-Kayode further described him as a warrior who made millions of his people proud and who harboured no fear.

“You were a Spartan and a Roman all rolled into one in every sense of the word.

“A great son of the West who inspired millions, who made us proud of who we are and what we stand for, who humbled our collective adversaries and who harboured no fear.

“Your legacy is truly blessed and wrapped in glory and it shall surely endure.

“Be rest assured that those of us that you have left behind shall pick up the gauntlet, receive the baton, fly the flag and continue the great fight.

“And as we enter each new battle we shall call your name in awe and remember you.

“May your star shine brightly amongst the hosts of Heaven until we meet again at the marriage feast of the Lamb and may the Lord comfort and strengthen your dear wife, your children and all your loved ones at this difficult time.

“The whole of Nigeria mourns you, brother. You fought a good fight, you held the line, you stayed the course and now it is time for you to rest. We shall never forget you. Adieu, great warrior until we meet again.”

