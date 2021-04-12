Yinka Odumakin to be buried April 24

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, says the body of her husband, late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 24.

Okei-Odumakin, a rights activist, made the announcement of the order of funeral rites available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to her, “the rites will span three days, starting from Thursday, April 22, Friday 23 and Saturday, April, 24.

“There would be day of tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm while his body lies in state on Thursday, April, 22.

“On Friday 23, his body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5:00 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, which will be followed by a Candle light procession,” the widow said.

Okei- Odumakin disclosed there would be Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8: 00 am on April 24

This will be followed by a funeral service by 10:00 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment,” she said

NAN reports that the late Afenifere spokesperson, 54, died on Friday, April 2, after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

