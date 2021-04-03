Yinka Odumakin: Nigeria has lost one of its finest — Arewa Youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shetimma, while mourning the death of Yinka Odumakin, said Nigeria has lost one of its finest.

Shetimma said: “It’s a great loss. Yinka was one of our finest especially in the Arewa community. We have lost one of our best, a shinning, leading light in our struggle.

”It is a loss to the family and to the country. We lost Yinka at a time we needed him the most. I am still in shock.

”We pray God grants him rest and help his family bear the loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

