Breaking News
Translate

Yinka Odumakin: Nigeria has lost one of its finest — Arewa Youths

On 12:54 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Odumakin

By Dapo Akinrefon

National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shetimma, while mourning the death of Yinka Odumakin, said Nigeria has lost one of its finest.

Shetimma said: “It’s a great loss. Yinka was one of our finest especially in the Arewa community. We have lost one of our best, a shinning, leading light in our struggle.

”It is a loss to the family and to the country. We lost Yinka at a time we needed him the most. I am still in shock.

ALSO READ: Fayose mourns Yinka Odumakin, says he lived for justice, fairness

”We pray God grants him rest and help his family bear the loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!