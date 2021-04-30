Yinka Odumakin Foundation set to be established, wife reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

Activist and wife of late Yinka Odumakin has revealed that a foundation would be established to promote the legacy of the former Afenifere Secretary.

One week after the burial of the front row activist, Joe Okei-Odumakin, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said that after a life dedicated to intense struggle for justice, fairness and natural identity, we reconcile ourselves to a great void which would not be filled.

She writes:

As our hero, Yinka Odumakin goes to glory…

We also dedicate ourselves to the duty of honouring his core convictions. It will be compulsory for us to go beyond piecemeal records to a compendium. A corpus which exhaustively sums up the essential Yinka Odumakin.

More importantly, a Yinka Odumakin Foundation shall be established to keep his benefits, his legacy to mankind beyond the grave.

But we must Express our unceasing gratitude to everyone for uncommon outpouring of empathy, solidarity and support in many ways.

From the federal government to states and his friends older and younger. His associates and comrades all too numerous to mention , we thank you all. We are grateful.

We must also appeal to those who keep using Yinka Odumakin’s name for wrong and selfish reasons to please stop. We do not wish to call people out at this point but we might be very direct if such abuse continues.

Once again we thank you all and pray that we share more cheering events ahead.

