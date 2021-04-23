Yinka died fighting for a better Nigeria — Joey

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The wife of the late foremost human right activist, Joey Odumakin has disclosed her late husband, Yinka Odumakin died fighting for a country that would be the pride for every Nigerian.

She also said the media was the greatest asset of the late activist, who she described as the complete family man.

Speaking with journalists after her late husband’s body arrived at his country home at Ewuru street, Moro, in Ife-North Local Government Area of Osun State, she said Yinka, while on the sickbed was still at the service of his motherland.

“Comrade is a friend of the media, he was a complete family man, a dedicated patriot. He loves the media, without the media his work would have been very difficult because nobody will help him disseminate his messages.

He was against massive killings, he was for true federalism and a restructured Nigeria. He was for a Nigeria that works, he was for the protection of human rights, he stood for doing things right.

This is the heaviest part of my life, to speak about this comrade after knowing him for over three decades. One thing is certain that his ideas are going to live forever. What he stood for will never die and the moment that his physical body will be interred, we want to plead that people should rededicate their lives for a better Nigeria.

As at the time he fell ill, he went for three meetings and at the time his physiotherapist told him that his oxygen level was low, even in the ambulance before going to the hospital, he was there as a prolific writer, writing an article, he was there as a committed patriot dishing out a leaflet, he also put up different releases.

He said when he comes he will write his story, but he is no longer here with us, but he will never die, his legacies will live on after 54 years sojourn on earth. He was for a corrupt-free society. I salute him.

