Yewande Adekoya Hits YouTube With Sweet Lolly The Series

In the last few weeks, Nollywood star actress, Yewande Adekoya has been trending on Instagram for all the right reasons.

First the many dazzling pictures fans and friends have been gushing over, and secondly, her latest work of art, ‘Sweet Lolly’ the series.

Billed to debut on the actress’s online TV via YouTube; Yewande Adekoya Abiodun Tv from April 16, the series tells the story of a small-town girl who is determined to make it at all cost.

Speaking on the latest work, Idris Bello, the media lead for the project said, “Yewande Adekoya has over the years proven herself to be a storyteller with a knack for interesting contents, Sweet Lolly promises to be more than exciting. One of the many reasons it is debuting via her Youtube channel is to grant her subscribers to premium content online.”

The series stars actors like Atoribewu, Abiodun Ishola Thomas, Rukayat Lawal, Sisi Quadir, Iya Shapon, and Opeyemi Adetunji.

Others include star actress Dupe Jayesimi, starlet, Mimisola Daniels, and Segun Kolawole, alongside Adekoya Abiodun.

