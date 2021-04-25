YBR to manage USAID youth empowerment campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos and Abuja based creative solutions company, Yellow Brick Road, YBR, has been appointed by International Development Agency, DAI, to manage the branding and communications campaign for the USAID funded Youth-powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health.

The YPE4AH project was officially flagged off on February 24,2021, by the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, ably represented by Senior Special Assistant to the President on administration (office of the First Lady) Dr. Hajo Sani.

The programme seeks to improve the health and well-being of unmarried, out-of-school, urban adolescents in Lagos and Kano, by increasing access to and giving a more holistic context to issues surrounding family planning.

The five-year contract, awarded to YBR, will see the company provide overall strategic direction to the project, especially around social & behavior change, brand identity, partner marketing and other areas of communication.

This appointment is further testimony to YBR’s increased presence in the behaviour change communications sector, following the successful launch of its social impact division in Abuja in 2019.

Speaking on YBR’s appointment, Mrs. Boladale Akin-Kolapo, YPE4AH Chief of Party stated, “We are delighted to work with YBR as our branding and communications partner on this important initiative.

In collaboration with YBR and our other consortium partners, we look forward to developing a very positive narrative for urban dwelling teenagers, especially in Lagos and Kano.”

“We are equally pleased at this appointment and look forward to partnering with DAI on this five-year project” adds Kaliko Olowole, CEO of YBR.

“This serves as an additional feather to our proverbial hat in our bid to consolidate our presence in the social impact sector” he concludes.

YBR has previously worked on other social change initiatives such as The Child Equity Campaign by UNICEF and a gender equity project which was spear-headed by Voices for Change and funded by the Department For International Development (DFID).

