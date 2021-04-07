World Health Day: Pharmacists seek equity in healthcare access

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As the world marks World Health Day with the theme, “Building a Fairer, Healthier World for Everyone Through Quality Pharmaceutical Care” the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, has called on the Federal government to address inequity in health care access as well as promote structures that guarantee equality in access irrespective of gender, religion and social class.

According to the President of PSN, Pharm Sam Ohuabunwa, Property promotes poor nutrition and increases the propensity and severity of diseases.

Ohuabunwa who noted that the 7th of April each year is remembered as World Health Day to commemorate the creation of the world Health Organization, WHO over seven decades ago said the impact of the Pandemic has pushed more people into poverty and below poverty levels and created a huge gap between the rich and the poor, the have and the have not.

“The gains of this noble decision range from robust investment in the health of the world’s population to timely interventions toward the eradication of diseases like polio and smallpox and bringing disease outbreaks under control through coordinated and concerted effort.

“This has been further demonstrated to logical applause by the programs and actions of the WHO, as the globe battled the Coronavirus, COVID- 19 Pandemic. The COVID- 19 Pandemic laid bare the inequity in the world’s health care system.”

He further noted that the western world leveraged the technological advancements occasioned by long and huge investment in research and development that resulted in the availability of Vaccines within a very short time.

“We all witnessed the reluctance of the Western world to pay attention to the Vaccine needs of poor Nationals and the difficulty of maintaining the supply Chain by these countries as a result of restrictions and modification of export protocols.”

He added that since quality Pharmaceutical Care was an integral part of quality health care, Pharmacists, took the bull by the horns, remained undaunted throughout, on the pharmacists, took the bull by the horns, remained undaunted throughout, on the frontline, in the fight against the Coronavirus.

He said: “We have provided medicines to different categories of our population. We have reached men and women, young and old, rich and poor, influential and dependent, with quality medicines, medical consumables and unquantifiable health information, directly and remotely.

“We are resolved to expand our scope to address the inequities in access to health care, especially those bothering on availability, access and effective use of medicines,”

Continuing, he said It has become almost imperative for pharmacists to lead medicines reconciliation services to guarantee medication safety, reduce drug therapy issues and improve treatment and economic outcomes for the patient, especially when patients are transferred from one facility to another or when they transition to a different model of care.

“The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health remains a fundamental human right of every human being without discrimination of race, socio-economic status, and political alignment.”

Ohuabunwa noted that the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, would continue to call for actions that will bring people together with their pharmacists and other health care workers for health care service that is available, accessible, and affordable to all.

Vanguard News Nigeria

