Working with TMY Digital Media, a dream come true – Naomi Adams, OAP

For fast rising Nigerian On Air Personality (OAP), Naomi Rashidat Adams, working with TMY Digital Media, a high profile media company in Nigeria has made one of her dreams come true.

“Working with one of the biggest brand in Nigeria (TMY Digital Media) is one of my dreams come true. It has been 4 years now. Although it’s has been tasking, challenging, educating but it has also been super fun. I manage the total affairs of the company

I still look forward to become one of Nigeria’s biggest brand manager, influencer and a well known Entrepreneur,” she disclosed in a recent interview with Vanguard.

Shedding more lights on her personality, Naomi Adams, born October 27, 1994 in Lagos Nigeria, hinted that she hails from Edo State “but currently I work and live in Lagos Nigeria.”

She added, “I am sociable, smart working receptive, open to criticism and development of myself and most importantly, I am a God fearing Christian.

I am also from a polygamous family and the last child of my mom. I have 3 brothers and 3 sisters respectively.”

On her educational background, the Radio girl says, “I had my primary Education at Asmoria Islamic Nursery & Primary School, finished my Secondary Education at P&k International Secondary School. I earlier attended Olabisi Onabajo University (OOU) for a year and went further to graduate from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) where I bagged my B.sc Degree in Entrepreneurship and Business Management.”

Naomi Adams says she is single and searching, however they are special features she expects from a man who would eventually win her heart.

“Yes I’m single and searching. When the time comes for marriage, I want a God fearing person. He must be supporting, caring, attentive, loving and RICH (laughing) that part is so important.”

So far, Naomi Adams has worked with Myradio 101.1 fm Owerri, Real 99.1 Fm Aba, Solid 101.1 fm Enugu, and currently with TMY radio Lagos.

