Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

A pro-Yoruba women group, Yoruba Women in Government, YWIG, Monday, faulted the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams over his recent call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to redeploy the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko over rising insecurity in the state.

The group alleged that the call is not only a threat to peace and security in the state, but also an obstruction of justice, distortion facts, accusing him of embarking on a campaign of blackmail.

The women group, in a statement in Osogbo, by its Chairperson, Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, said: “We will not fold our arms and allow Gani Adams to rubbish the good name and excellent track record Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko has built over the years.”

READ ALSO:

While hailing Onadeko for her extraordinary courage and absolute understanding of security issues in Oyo State, YWIG accused Adams of pushing the real issues aside and employing sentiments and blackmail to explain the security situation in the state.

The South-West women expressed delight and satisfaction with the high degree of determination so far exhibited by Onadeko to address the security challenges in Oyo State and commended her courage and patriotism to ridding Oyo State of kidnappers, arsonists and other criminal elements.

They condemned what they termed the uncouth language, arrogant demeanour and use of brute force by Gani Adams and members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC.

Adesanwo said: “Gani Adams did not put on his thinking garb before calling for the redeployment of the Police Commissioner. He is misinforming the people. The solution does not lie in the use of blackmail or force.”

They, however, took a swipe at the action of the OPC members in Kajola community, Ibarapa North Local Government, describing it as unacceptable.

The women further praised Governor Seyi Makinde for protecting the lives and property of the people of Oyo State.

They also urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu and the Police Service Commission to ignore Gani Adams.

“The South-West people are solidly behind Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko. We are very proud of her, she has given a good account of herself in Oyo State,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: