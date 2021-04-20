Woman stabs 14-year-old student dead in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Pandemonium broke out in Okaka, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, Tuesday, when a woman, went berserk and stabbed a 14-year-old JSS1 student of Government Science and Technical College, Okaka to death.

The tragic incident, it was learned, occurred few minutes to eight in the morning, some distance away from a federal Correctional facility in the area.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Thomas and fondly called “Daddy’s boy” by neighbours, was preparing to go to school when he met his untimely death.

He was brutally stabbed on the upper part of his shoulder and chest. Though the motive for the attack could not be immediately ascertained, it was nonetheless learned that his assailant, identified as Chidinma Benedicta had been embroiled in a lingering feud with the deceased grandmother.

The assailant, armed herself with a knife reportedly went to the residence of her target ranting, a development that drew the curiosity of the lad.

The unsuspecting boy was said to have stepped out of his parent’s house and walked into the knife welding woman who stabbed him repeatedly on his shoulder and chest leading to his death.

Angry residents were said to have descended on the woman and could have meted out jungle justice on her when the police arrived at the scene and whisked her away.

Contacted, the Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident. He said: “the suspect one Arugu Chidinma Benedicta stabbed one Joseph Thomas 14 years with a knife, the victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he eventually died.

“The suspect was mobbed before the arrival of Police. She was however rescued by the Police and she is receiving treatment at FMC.”

