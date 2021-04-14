Windstorm: Hundreds of houses blown off, many feared dead in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Violent wind has blown off roofs of hundreds of residential buildings in some parts of Oforola and Obinze in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, as many people were injured and taken to the hospital while some were said to have lost their lives as they struggled to survive from their pains.

Investigation into the incident by South-East Voice revealed that it happened around 03:30pm last Thursday. The heavy rain which came with ice pellets, was said to have lasted for over 30 minutes.

One of the affected warehouses where alcoholic drinks are sold, was completely brought down by the windstorm, wares destroyed, as hundreds of passersby running for safety, were badly injured by flying roofs from the affected buildings.

The strong wind also damaged a vehicle of the owner of a restaurant adjacent to the warehouse. It also caused havoc to many storey buildings around Obinze especially makeshifts around the Army Barracks.

Not only that, it affected fuel stations as well as schools around the area.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that in the affected warehouse where they sell alcoholic drinks, one person was feared dead and many injured as some were rushed to the hospital still in critical conditions.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to SEV said: “The incident happened at about 3:30 pm. I was standing in front of the house when the rains started. It was heavy rain with ice pellets.

“And after some time, it came with heavy wind and the whole building started shaking and before you know it, roofs of buildings started flying out and hitting people around. Everybody started running.

“In the warehouse, at the time the strong wind came, a customer who entered the building in his car to buy beer was buried by the roof of the warehouse. Many people were injured and taken to the hospital. The cashier, manager and others were wounded,” he said.

Also in Oforola, many buildings were destroyed and valuable properties of residents damaged by the rains.

Vanguard News Nigeria

