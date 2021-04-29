Why Steve Harris is highly sought after Mgt Consultant & Business Coach

Kindly Share This Story:

Steve Harris is popularly referred to as Mr. Ruthless Execution, an authority on Life and Business Strategy, helping high-performance individuals and institutions bridge the gap between their performance and potential.

If what you want are kid gloves, avoid Steve. He is tough on his clients, to get them to the destination they envision for their businesses.

Despite this, Steve has a tender heart and cares about his clients who fondly call him Pappy or The Archangel.

Entrepreneurs want their businesses to succeed. Who doesn’t? The question is, how many know what makes them stand out from their competitors?

How do you target the right clients and stay ahead of your game without gambling?

Harris provides the answers to these and other questions in his signature Masterclass— Mastering the Business of Your Talent, more popularly referred to as MBT.

Since the inception of this Executive Entrepreneurship programme 10 years ago, the MBT Staycation 2021 was the first of its kind, bringing the alumni from past sets of MBT together for a weekend of learning, synergising, fun and networking.

With a global spread of its alumni, The MBT Course has turned out industry giants, dominating their spheres of influence.

Between April 9 and 11, some of these converged at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

They engaged in activities ranging from business pitches to strategy sessions to marketing and networking.

Though the event was put together more as a means of relaxation for the hardworking entrepreneurs who needed an outlet to let off steam, it simultaneously included sessions with the team coaches who were present.

They poured of their wealth of experience, as is native to any MBT gathering. The MBT Staycation has been birthed and subsequent editions will only be better.

Being an alumnus of the MBT Course gives you leverage to secure the first available spaces at these events.

