Why l hacked my madam to death ― Houseboy confesses

By Dayo Johnson

A houseboy, Emmanuel Akpan has said that he murdered her madam, Mrs Febisola Adedayo, because his townmate, Goodness Ekpe informed him that she’s keeping a huge sum of money in the house.

The suspect hacked her madam to death with a cutlass while she was sleeping at her house located at lfokanbale street, Ondo town, Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was a food canteen operator in Ondo town before her untimely death.

Akpan and Goodness were later apprehended at a village in Ogun state where police detectives trailed them to after committing the dastardly act.

Unfortunately for the suspects, only the sum of N3,500 was found in the apartment of the deceased after she was murdered in cold blood.

Akpan who was paraded by the Ondo state police command in Akure told newsmen that ” it was the devil that pushed me to kill my madam.

” l received information from my town boy Goodness that my madam has been keeping a lot of money in the house.

” He told me to kill her so that we can steal the money and run away.

According to him after he killed the victim, he did not find any huge money in the house.

Akpan said he had worked with the deceased for three years before he killed her.

But Goodness denied asking Akpan to kill her madam.

The state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami said aside the cash of N3,500 carted away by the suspects, two telephones, jewelries, and a generator were also stolen from the house of the deceased.

Salami said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation has been completed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

