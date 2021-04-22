Why IGP ordered withdrawal of senior police officers from EFCC,  ICPC, others

Kindly Share This Story:

More information have emerged on why the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali, ordered the withdrawal of some senior police officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and other agencies of government.

Vanguard gathered that it is due to shortage of officers needed to tackle the violent security challenges across the country.

A senior officer said: “The withdrawals, not all of them, are necessary to beef up our manpower holdings, for deployment to tackle critical security challenges confronting the nation.

“In particular, specially trained police assets like the Mobile Police personnel, Counter Terrorism personnel and others are presently needed for deployments for very important operations.

“As you know, there are violent challenges springing up and we have challenges of adequate number of personnel. We don’t have sufficient number. So we need our best legs to tackle these security challenges.”

Recall that in a letter dated April 15, 2021, addressed to the EFCC Chairman and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, Idowu Omohunwa, the police boss directed that the affected officers should report not later than yesterday.

The letter was titled, ‘Withdrawal of senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to the EFCC.’

It read: “I write to extend earnest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the chairman that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to your agency.

“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10am for further instructions.

“I am to also request that you avail this office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records.”

Recall that the immediate past IG, Mohammed Adamu, had last July withdrawn riot policemen from the EFCC and replaced them with new ones.

Adamu had in a signal directed the police personnel from Police Mobile Force 21, 44, 45, 46 and 50 to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

