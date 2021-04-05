Why I Initiated #Harass BuhariOutOfLondon protest — Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

LONDON — One of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-aide, Reno Omokri, said yesterday he initiated the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protest because he wanted to put a closure to the #EndSARS protests which swept across the country last year.

Recall that the US government said last week that there was no evidence to show that people were fire at by the military during the shooting at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

But Omokri said in a statement: ‘’I flew into London on April 2, 2021, to lead the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protest, and I went there straight from the airport.

I did not eat, sleep, shower or rest.

‘’The President’s people called the City of London Police on me, and I was questioned. At the end of the questioning, which was streamed live to my followers, they announced with their mouths that I had committed no crime and that my protest was peaceful, orderly and within my rights.

‘’In fact, after General Buhari’s people called the police on me that afternoon, I calmly asked the officer questioning me this question:

‘’Officer, has Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, ever come to Nigeria to access healthcare? So, why should you be called on me when I am asking my President to return to Nigeria to use our hospitals?

‘’The police officer was touched.

He told me I was within my rights and flashed the thumbs up sign, and allowed the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon to continue. Buhari’s people failed big time! ‘’So, why did I decide to initiate this protest at great personal expense and risk? It is because I believe that General Buhari is not running a government. He is running an enterprise.

This man has been in office for five years. In that time, has budgeted over ¦ 10 billion for Aso Rock State House Clinic.

‘’This is the equivalent of $27 million. Is that not enough money to build a hospital and train doctors to treat him and other Nigerians? Yet, his wife, Aisha Buhari, admitted that that clinic cannot even provide ordinary paracetamol. Google it. ‘’However, that was not my main reason for initiating the protest. I did it really as a way of seeking closure for the victims of the #EndSARS protests, because General Buhari’s spin doctors are going around town misrepresenting the US State Department’s human rights report as a vindication that the Lekki massacre did not happen.

‘’That is not what the report states. Please read it yourself. The report states that the US was unable to independently verify what happened because the Nigerian authorities prevented anyone from obtaining the facts of the matter.

‘’The report also said that while Amnesty International revealed that ten people died, the Federal Government said no one died, with the Lagos State government saying only two people died and that that controversy makes it impossible to establish what really happened. ‘’Finally, the report said that at least one corpse was found riddled with bullets and that they could confirm.

They also said that another corpse was found with ‘blunt force trauma’. Nowhere in that report did the US State Department say the massacre did not happen.”

Kindly Share This Story: