WHO worries over high rate of COVID-19 infections as 3m die globally

By Sola Ogundipe

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has expressed concern over the high rate of COVID-19 deaths even as the total number of deaths surpassed three million weekends, according to the Johns Hopkins University, JHU.

The Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who warned that the world was approaching the highest rate of infection so far, said the cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates, noting that globally, the number of new cases per week had nearly doubled over the past two months.

The head of the global health agency said an average of more than 12,000 deaths were recorded globally every day in the past week, shooting the overall toll past three million on Saturday.

“Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates, said that globally, the number of new cases per week has nearly doubled over the past two months,” Tedros warned.

From available data, the world took 271 days to reach one million deaths, the two million marks was reached within 110 days while the three million marks were crossed in 91 days.

Also last week, Europe surpassed one million deaths from COVID-19 even as about 1.6 million new cases were reported each week in the region.

Africa has recorded almost 120,000 deaths from 4.46 million cases, trailing Asia with over 470,000 deaths from 33.7 million cases.

India is currently experiencing a second wave, recorded more than 230,000 new cases on Saturday alone.

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 141.79 million COVID-19 cases had been recorded globally since the pandemic began with almost 3.03 million deaths

With 580,823 deaths, the US has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Brazil with 371,889, Mexico 212,228, and India 178,567.

The US, Brazil, Mexico, and India have recorded the most infections accounting for about 1.3 million deaths, even as it was gathered that official figures worldwide may not fully reflect the true number of fatalities in many countries.

Brazil has warned women to postpone pregnancy until the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed, saying the mutants of the virus in Brazil have been more aggressive in pregnant women.

“If possible, women should postpone pregnancy a bit to a better time so that they can have a more peaceful pregnancy,” Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Brazilian health ministry Raphael Camara stated.

