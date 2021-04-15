WHICH NIGERIAN AIRLINE IS THE MOST CUSTOMER-CENTRIC IN NIGERIA?

Kindly Share This Story:

A careful observation of the Nigerian aviation industry undoubtedly shows that airlines in Nigeria are starting to Upgrade their customer relations game.

Gone are the days when customers are being used to compound the airlines’ independent monopolies. With the proliferation of airlines, there is now a prevailing understanding that if you don’t treat your customers right, there are other options available for them to fly always other airlines ready to fly away with them, literally.

Asides listening to their customers, airlines in Nigeria are now deploying even more creative ways to upgrade their customer service. From going beyond fixing customers’ complaints to tuning up the customer experience. Take Air Peace’s Easter Campaign for instance they went the extra mile to ensure customers had a memorable and stress-free flight experience from Onboarding to disembarking.

Air Peace seem to have taken a number of approaches to consciously improve customer experience. Remember that on several occasions especially in the past weeks, Air Peace has remained in the media for a couple of reasons, some positive others negative. However, some passengers have praised the airline, tagging it the largest airline in West Africa, while some have condemned them and even threatened to switch their airline of choice. Upon hearing that, what did Air Peace do?

The Chairman and CEO, Barr. Allen Onyema joined the first flights from Lagos to Abuja Boeing-777 an international flight as a cabin crew trainee, the international machine, which has now been repurposed to operate local routes, all in a bid to satisfy its customers and improve customers experience. First of all, he acknowledged the customers’ pain and apologized for any shortfall by Air Peace. He went further to shed light on the cause of some of their shortcomings which is the inability of over 17 aircraft owned by the airline, which went for C-checks and Maintenance has failed to return to the country because of lockdown in western countries cause movement restrictions, which is why the international flights have now been repurposed into local flights despite the fact that it is not economical but their customers’ needs must be met. Furthermore, he informed passengers that the airline is showing random acts of love to passengers in-flights. That’s some way to go for the airline. Some would have thrown their weight over their customers, but not Air Peace.

During the Easter season, @flyairpeace started a campaign tagged “Random Acts of Love”. Passengers simply booked their flight from the Air Peace mobile app to participate and have been able to win amazing prizes so far.

Air Peace has had their tough times and criticism; no doubt, But is one airline that consistently challenges the norm in the aviation industry by innovatively making moves that strengthen the bond with their customers. Not only that, they have maintained hundred percent flight success record.

Just as a reminder – their “Random Acts of Love” campaign is still ongoing. There are numerous items to be won and you can snag yourself an amazing present from @flyairpeace by booking on their app to stand a chance.

