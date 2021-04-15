What the future of dentistry looks like, according to Dr Bobbi

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Bobbi Peterson is a celebrity orthodontist and the founder of Aces Braces, an orthodontist practice. Dr. Bobbi is one of only three black female orthodontists in Brooklyn and the only black female orthodontist in New York City who owns her practice’s building.

What makes Aces Braces stand out from all the competitors is that they offer the highest quality services at affordable prices. Dr. Bobbi and her team are dedicated to excellence in orthodontics and committed to providing a friendly, caring atmosphere.

Based on her experience and research, Dr. Bobbi shares her thoughts on the future of dentistry.

Intra-Oral Camera

One of the greatest inconveniences while at the dentist’s office is that, no matter how wide the patient opens their mouth, the dentist still cannot see what they would like to see even with the help of their trusty dental mirror. Dr. Bobbi believes that the advent of intra-oral cameras could resolve this problem and make the experience more comfortable for the patient and the doctor.

Regenerative Dentistry

“Everybody knows that, as we grow old, our teeth get damaged and eventually fall out. Then, we have to replace them with prostheses,” Dr. Bobbi says. “The field of regenerative dentistry is working on changing this.” Dr. Bobbi believes that regenerative dentistry will develop solutions that lead to self-healing teeth and biological therapy for damaged teeth.

CAD and 3D-Printing

Computer-assisted design (CAD) and computer-assisted manufacture (CAM), including 3D-printing, could make numerous dental procedures more straightforward and affordable. When someone needs a crown, a dentist first has to make a mold of their tooth and fashion a temporary crown until the dental laboratory makes a permanent one. “CAD/CAM technology could significantly speed up this process,” Dr. Bobbi explains.

3D-printers could be used to produce various orthodontic models, surgical guides, aligners, retainers, and other dental equipment faster while reducing error and the amount of labor needed.

Smart Toothbrush

“Our homes are filled with smart devices, so why would the bathroom be an exception?” Dr. Bobbi says. “A smart toothbrush would make it much easier to maintain oral hygiene and prevent plaque or cavities. This type of toothbrush comes with a sensor that sends the information on your brushing habits to an app on your smartphone. The app can remind you to brush your teeth or warn you if you’re doing something wrong.”

Dr. Bobbi herself is already working on an innovative design for a battery-operated toothbrush. Her design is pending patent, and she claims that the toothbrush will revolutionize brushing teeth. “The toothbrush is going to be called the Big Mouth Brush,” Dr. Bobbi says. “It is designed to cut tooth-brushing time in half, potentially! This is going to be in high demand for all of those who are really into maintaining proper oral hygiene!”

