What makes influencer marketing platform Afrostylicity stand out from its competitors

The internet has become saturated with influencers and brand ambassadors, so it can be hard for most to stand out. It takes a lot of determination, effort, and charisma. After a booming launch, Joy Nyargem and Hugh Zei have created their niche in this space, which goes by the name Afrostylicity.

Afrostylicity is a digital platform where the duo showcases fashion, travel, and lifestyle gems relevant to both men and women. Nyargem and Zei create authentic reviews for the items they showcase so that audiences can find new products that they’ll love. They have a very active website, as well as an Instagram account with over 100,000 followers.

“We only work with brands we’re genuinely passionate about,” said Nyargem. “We want to showcase their products and services not because we’ll make money, but because we just can’t wait to see the response when we share them.”

Nyargem started out showing off her favorite brands sporadically on her social media accounts. Soon, it became apparent that she needed her own platform to tell people about her finds. She created the blog Afrostylicity, and got her first brand partnership within a month of its launch.

“We utilize social commerce to help brands showcase themselves and make money,” says co-founder Hugh Zei. “But this only works because we’re selective of what we showcase. If we put up any old thing, our readers wouldn’t show the outpouring support for our posts as they have.”

About a year after launch, Nyargem was inundated with requests for reviews of men’s products. “She needed to give the people what they wanted,” says Zei. “When she asked me to come on board to help her with the male products, I knew it was a great opportunity.”

One of the coolest things about Afrostylicity is the page on their site where you can shop for the outfits showcased in Joy and Hugh’s joint account on Instagram. “These are affiliate links, which helps us keep our site going,” said Joy. “We work with brands to showcase the best fashions, and then let people easily buy the same products. If they want, they can also browse the site for their own finds.”

When asked about advice for an aspiring influencer, Zei said, “You have to stay persistent. You won’t be able to make the big bucks all at once. You need to create content and give it time to blossom. That’s the most important thing.”

Afrostylicity is one of the best influencer sites active today. Whether you’re looking for the latest fashion trends, the perfect gift for a friend or the best place to travel for your honeymoon, Nyargem and Zei have you covered.

