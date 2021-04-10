We’re set for peaceful PDP congress in southwest — Committee member

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal congress scheduled to hold on Monday in Osogbo, Osun State, a member of the congress committee, Alhaji Kazeem Adio has disclosed the committee is hopefully set to conduct a peaceful election.

Speaking with journalists in the state capital on Saturday, the former Secretary to the Osun State Government said the screening of candidates is expected to resume tomorrow, Sunday ahead of the congress on Monday.

He added that leaders of the party have embarked on consultation and reconciliation with a view to ensuring the process is peaceful and the party is one after the congress.

He said, “The screening committee, as well as the Petition and Grievance Resolution committee and of course the congress.

The two committees will be on the ground tomorrow, and if there is any ground of disagreement it would be resolved tomorrow. If there are no grievances then there is no need to resolve anything and it is cheaper and faster to resolves before actually going to congress.

“The chairman of the screening committee has communicated with two of us. We are meeting tomorrow at 8 am because of some logistics reasons. We have sent a message to everybody to reconvene for screening tomorrow at 8 am.

“Good numbers of committee members were already on the ground. We are trying to make sure we remain one family so before any congress, there is bound to be some discussions, reconciliation and that has been ongoing for some time. We are hopeful that everything will go on peacefully”.

Adio added that the party is working towards remaining a united house before and after the congress, saying the congress on Monday would set the tone for a better party ahead of its national convention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

