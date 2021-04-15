We’re donating 37000 housing unit for less privilege in North-east, says UNRS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Global Chairman United Nations Rescue Services an International Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Amb. Steve Madala United has said that its NGO is constructing 37,000 housing units, 10,000 in each state and the FCT for the poor to resolve housing deficit in the country.

The United Nations rescue services said it has so far donated 50 million bags of made in Nigerian rice to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the Northeast.

The International Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) said it insisted on its contractors supplying local rice to encourage local farmers.

He said low income earners in the country that hope to own houses will be made to save as low as N500-N1000 every day, for a few months and a house will be construed for them.

He said, “UN rescue promotes UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and we are determined to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger, while ensuring the delivery of quality education.

“We will be supplying 50 million bags of local rice to IDP camps in the Northeast, the reason for insisting on local rice is to equally encourage our local rice farmers in the country. We are aware of the level of housing deficit in the country and want to contribute our quota by providing housing that will be affordable to even the poorest in our society.

“Here people can save as low as N500 every day for a year or more, we construct houses of their choice. We don’t need money from the government but we will be working with foreign donors to assist Nigerians. As at today, we have already received allocation of land from about four state governors in the country for our housing units and we are working acquiring more.”

