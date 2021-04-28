Wellbeing of Lagos residents, non-negotiable — Sanwo-Olu assures

Kindly Share This Story:

..Inaugurates oxygen plant, blood transfusion office in Gbadaga Gen Hospital

..Vows to enforce occupational safety guidelines in workplaces

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his administration commitment to ensuring residents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status, saying that the wellbeing of residents is non-negotiable.

Sanwo-Olu, also speaking at the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference, organized by the Lagos State Safety Commission, LSSC, in commemoration of this year’s ‘World Day for Safety,’ to enforce occupational safety guidelines in workplaces, saying the safety of the residents can no longer be taken for granted.

On the wellbeing of residents, the governor, made the pledge on Wednesday, at the commissioning of Blood Transfusion Service Office, Oxygen Plant and Oxygen Triage Centre and ground-breaking of Doctors’ 24-unit staff quarters at Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos.

Each of the centres is equipped with beds, oxygen concentrators, thermometers, drugs, and consumables. The centres are managed by qualified medical personnel who have previously worked at isolation centres across the state.

The Oxygen Plant is expected to produce an equivalent of 100 bottles of oxygen per day. It is designed to run for 20 hours per day.

The Blood Transfusion Service Office is also a critical facility that will enhance the capacity of medical personnel to manage emergency situations that require a blood transfusion.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the three critical health facilities and state-of-the-art equipment are vital projects that will scale up his administration’s most recent achievements in the health sector to further enhance healthcare service delivery to residents.

He said the provision of quality healthcare that guarantees comfort and longevity is a fundamental pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda, adding that his government would continue to implement audacious reforms in the health sector because of the continued wellbeing of residents is non-negotiable.

“As we prepare to celebrate the second anniversary of this Administration, we are more determined than ever before to raise the standard and quality of our healthcare system to meet the healthcare needs of all Lagosians.

“We will continue to ensure that all Lagosians have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status. Although there is still so much to be done, I am proud of the considerable progress we have made in the last two years,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that one of the most outstanding lessons from the coronavirus pandemic is the need to build stronger and more resilient healthcare systems that will stand the test of time and also lead to improved patient care.

He said: “The Gbagada Oxygen and Triage Center being commissioned today (Wednesday) is an essential part of our COVID-19 Management Response Strategy and one of the 10 Permanent Triage and Oxygen Centers we have constructed across the State to provide swift Emergency Oxygen Therapy to those who require it.

“With this new facility and through voluntary blood donation, we will increase our capacity to meet the estimated 220,000 units of blood required for a population of over 22 million people.”

Sanwo-Olu also commended the leadership and staff of the Lagos State Infrastructure Assets Management Agency (LASIAMA) for successfully coordinating and supervising the construction and installation of the Oxygen Plant donated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation, NNPC/TUPNI and partners.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said his ministry is working systematically to rehabilitate Gbagada General Hospital and other hospitals in the State and build new hospitals.

On the safety at workplaces, he said, ‘’We will ensure strict enforcement of safety rules and guidelines that are geared towards making the workplace safe and hazard-free.’’

The Governor who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins assured that the State will continue to work tirelessly to make Lagos safe and secure for all residents by developing a virile health and safety system that responds to any emergency.

“With the challenges we have faced in the health sector in the face of this global pandemic, we are now more resolute and committed to developing a health system that is more efficient and responsive in dealing with an epidemic or pandemic that may occur in the future.

“In Lagos, we have put in place strategies and initiatives to ensure the delivery of safety measures ahead of whatever crisis we might be confronted within any sector of the economy,” he said.

Director-General, LSSC, Mr Lanre Mojola, stressed that the hazards of work-related accidents and illness which are caused by unsafe conditions acts and practices, call for the need for Countries to deliberately put health and safety systems in place to change the narrative.

He assured that the commission will keep spreading the message of safety, mentioning that “it is only a safer Lagos that can guarantee the attainment of a greater Lagos.”

According to him, the COVID-19 has given rise to numerous unparalleled challenges globally and put to test existing protocols on safety and health in the workplace.

