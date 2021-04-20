We’ll confront herdsmen coming to Ebonyi with AK-47 — Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

… South-East leaders should condemn the burning of police Stations

….no State Government has control over bandits

… allegation of killing has incited panic among Agila people – Ado Chairman

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday stated that his administration will confront herdsmen coming into Ebonyi State with AK-47 rifles.

Umahi who stated this while briefing Newsmen immediately after an Enlarged Security Council Meeting at the Exco chamber of the Government House, Abakaliki, added that herdsmen were no longer needed in the State for now.

According to him, there’s no more cows and herdsmen in Ebonyi State.

On the attack that took place at Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, where over 12 persons were gruesomely killed, the Governor insisted that the assailants were people of Agila in Benue State.

He said: “Our problem is not just herdsmen but we’re are killing ourselves. We have sent out messages to miyetti Allah and we want them to stay out of Ebonyi.

“There is no cow and herdsman in Ebonyi State. Security agencies cannot be everywhere. Security agencies should enforce the ban on open grazing. We will confront herdsmen coming to Ebonyi with AK 47; you will be confronted with the same measure they are using to come with to Ebonyi State.

“I have been in touch with Benue State. We still hold the killing of our people on Agila people. Am going to fund fully the activities of Vigilante on that axis.

“The attack on Police Station is not done by herdsmen but criminals. South-East leaders should rise and condemn what is evil. Those we claim are protecting us are not protecting us.”

Also read:

On Effium/Ezza-Effium crisis, Umahi stated that the people of the area have promised to live in peace not minding the activities of some unscrupulous elements.

“About the 10 times, the stakeholders have made their promises to live in peace; Effium/ Ezza-Effium are willing to make peace and live together. We appeal to security agencies to ensure peace.

“We are determined to get the people of Effium back to their homes. On Ezilo/Iyonu crisis of Ishielu LGA borders on land dispute. One Councilor from Ezilo took an expatriate to the land where two people were shot dead.

“I have directed the arrest and prosecution of the councillor involved; there is no herdsmen is in Ebonyi State. It means they were privy to the attack. No State Government has control of bandits.”

Reacting to the allegation that his people were responsible for the killing that took place at Ngbo Community, the Chairman of Ado LGA, Mr Oche James stated that: “It may be recalled that, in the wake of the attack which led to the loss of lives and property, statements in the media credited to the Ebonyi State Government were to the effect that, the attack on Ngbo communities of Ebonyi was from the Agila people of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

“However, later revelations from the victims who were eyewitnesses and the evidence received from phone calls made to the phone lines of the victims who lost their lives in the course of the attack revealed that Fulani herders were responsible.

“Similarly, in a media chat with the Chief Security Officer of the Ngbo People, Mr Leonard Igwe, he authoritatively stated that Fulani herders were responsible for the attack on his people. Mr Oche has said all these have substantiated the innocence of the people of Agila.

‘Mr. Oche who spoke today in Igumale lamented that the allegation of the Ebonyi State Government had incited panic among the Agila people as many were already relocating from Agila land and further said it is incumbent on the Ebonyi State Government to now set the records straight. ”

Mr Oche has saluted Vanguard Newspaper for undertaking investigative journalism on the issue and updating their report to reflect the true position of events.

He further stressed his people’s commitment to embracing peace for the development of the border communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: