WEBINAR: Terragon, Facebook to tell digital advertisers how to thrive without third-party cookies

By Prince Osuagwu

Foremost data and analytics company, Terragon, will tomorrow host a webinar aimed at preparing digital advertisers against future without third-party cookies. The webinar is in collaboration with social media giant, Facebook and PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC.

The webinar which holds tomorrow, is themed: Online Advertising in a Post-Cooking World: Delivering personalised Ads with the Terragon CDP and Facebook Conversions API.

It is open to brands and advertisers across various sectors, including e-commerce, finance, FMCG among others.

Vice-President, Marketing and Strategy at Terragon, Osarugue Awani said: “At the end of 2021, third-party cookies would be completely phased out; and with advertisers largely reliant on these third-party cookies to successfully deliver, track and attribute personalised advertising, this impending reality poses a significant threat to effective digital advertising.

“It is upon this reality, as well as the increasing call for improved data privacy by consumers that Facebook has introduced the Conversions API, a solution to help brands deliver personalised advertising in a data privacy-compliant manner. By listing Terragon as a partner for this solution in Africa, brands and agencies in Africa can now take advantage of this as an additional activation channel to run Facebook ads through the Terragon Customer Data Platform, CDP.

“Already, our CDP offers SMS, USSD, email, in-App, programmatic and web activation channels effectively,” she added.

For her, the webinar which holds April 8, 2021, will highlight solutions brands must start to test, fine-tune and adopt for effective customer engagements, better campaign performance and RoAS, in spite of the absence of third party cookies.

“As the only African-founded CDP partner for the Conversions API, it is important for us to strive for innovation and to always be at the forefront of industry trends in order to help brands and Ad agencies in Africa get ahead of the curve in customer engagements. The Facebook Conversions API complements the other activation channels available on our CDP and enable brands connect to customers via Facebook,” she said.

The webinar has attracted renowned industry experts as speakers including Emily Wilson, a Product Marketing and Partnerships Manager at Facebook who will be speaking on the value of building customer trust through effective engagements and the challenges the extinction of cookies will present for advertisers.

There’s also Chris Humphrey, a Marketing Strategy Consultant at PwC, who will speak on how brands must start to build and leverage thier customers first-party data and invest in data management tools for improved customer engagement.

