We must decentralise police, power now ― El-Rufai

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam El-Rufai has re-echoed his call for State Police and devolution of power to the component units in Nigeria, saying that the time is now because the country is at war with criminal and divisive elements bent on bringing the country to its knees.

The Governor made the call on Thursday, at the 18th Town Hall Meeting entitled: ‘Setting Benchmarks for Enhancing Security and National Unity in Nigeria’, held at Kaduna State University, Kaduna.

He said the state must rise up now against the criminal elements to enable the citizens to live a better and peaceful life. He insisted that the bandits and other criminal elements had lost their rights to exist and must be flushed out for the country to move forward.

El-Rufai, who blamed the Nigerian state for not rising up to its duties in dealing with the escalating crisis in the country also blamed the insecurity on lack of coordination among security agencies, adding that the judicial system has become a safe haven for criminals due to undue delay in the prosecution of criminals.

