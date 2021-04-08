We have an Olu designate, no Edict was violated  – Reyenieju

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Chiefs are not king makers in Itsekiri

Hon Daniel Reyenieju is a leader in Itsekiri nation and former member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Warri federal constituency.

In this interview around developments in Warri kingdom, Reyenieju among other things looked at the edict that has been peddled around by some, saying that no portion of it was violated in the process towards the emergence of an Olu designate.

Let me correct an assertion. I do not want to say that some of the things that played up before the announcement of the demise of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli and the unveiling of an Olu designate were negatives. I want to believe that those who are for meant well and those against equally meant well . They were all for the good of the Itsekiri nation . We are getting somewhere

The Olu designate has been unveiled any comment?

It is a very welcome development, that is what the people want. It is very progressive . it is also what the divinities want . What we just experienced is combination of two critical factors in the ascension of the kingship. We have had about twenty kings. We have tried to maintain certain standards which people from outside do not understand.

I tell people that it is a unique process towards being crowned in Itsekiri . What has happened is a combination of the physical and the metaphysical. The physical is that the kingdom took control of the process and said this is how it should be done then the metaphysical came in its own way.

At the point of the metaphysical, ideas were sort from the oracle. So what we saw is a combination of the critical sector, all agreeing to a particular person.

Chief Ayiri Emami has said he has some key roles to play in the whole process. And since he has not done his part, all that had happened were null and void. What is your response ?

I am not going to join issues with him, he has his opinion. Let me also say this , the Olu is to govern over the people and only the people can remove him . Then the other metaphysical aspect of it contributes and compliments what the people wants.

He ( Ayiri) is one of the people. And if he is abstaining , to say I am not part of this , he cannot be bigger than Itsekiri nation . I can tell you that over 95 percent of the people want the Olu designate. He has been supported by what we call the Ife or the Ifa (oracle).

They cited an edict , and said the Olu designate , Tsola was disqualified in the past.

(Cuts in ) These are some of the issues I don’t want to go into because I am in a reconciliatory role now. The man is going to superintend over all of us. Not for a particular person or group. He is going to rule over the entire itsekiri all over the world. There is a saying in Itsekiri when translated means, : “the people make the king, we make the king and he owns us. The king belongs to us and we also belong to the king.”

“We own you and you ( king ) own us. “ It’s a symbiotic relationship. And we hold him supreme that is why we bow to the king, knock our heads on the ground for the king. It tells you how high we hold our royalties.

Chief Ayiri has said only two of the king makers were at Ode Itsekiri, that they were suppose to be seven.

Well . They are not king makers . The King Makers are those of the Royal House. They are the only ones with responsibility to produce a successor. For him, (Ayiri) his role is to vet through the metaphysical. So he is not a king maker. It’s a process you only have to manage , it does not make you a king maker.

A chief cannot be a king maker .No role for any traditional seven chiefs. What they do is just administrative , to take whoever has been submitted by the Ruling House for final vetting. The Ruling House comes up with the most suitable and after that you pass it on to the seven. The Ologbotsere and the other six do not have the right to appoint or disqualify.

There is only one Ruling House in Itsekiri and that is the Ginuwa 1st Ruling House. The King Makers are the Ginuwa 1st Ruling House .

Male children of Erejuwa the second came up with some conditions, citing also the edict for succession. Any comment ?

Whatever they are saying is an after thought. We have gone passed this process. Not when somebody has been picked. The process of selection has been concluded.

I saw the names in the advertorial in the Vanguard by the male children . I said I don’t want to cast aspersion on any individual . All I can say is that it was an after thought. This came up after the process had been completed , they know. But I want to be very reconciliatory.

And the Itsekiri are happy that the process is cruising to berthing . Ayiri is my friend and brother, I will encourage him to come back.

Ayiri said at the time he was suspended there was no Regent. This is generating a lot of argument. I will leave him to his opinion. A Regent is an English word. I think the person fills a vacuum.

The Princes belong to another strata different from the chiefs. The Princes are more powerful than the chiefs. The chiefs are appointees of the king.

Any comment on the Edict ?

People call it an Edict but I call it a Proclamation made pursuant to a particular law, the 1979 law in the then Bendel state. It’s a proclamation made by the Itsekiri people. And it is only the people that can tell how the succession of their king should go. So this we did.

What I see there is that to make laws is one thing and to interpret law is another thing. If I give my view it may not be correct to another until it gets to the law court. But I will not encourage anybody to go to the court.

Was the edict violated on this issue?

No , not in anyway. In 2015 somebody will tell you the Olu designate , Tsola was disqualified because his mother is Yoruba. But If I want to answer you now I will ask you who are the itsekiris ?

Where are they from? They are Yorubas. I can tell you that the five Itsekiri aborigine villages that have now grown into what is Itsekiri were all Yorubas. As at when Ginuwa came , he passed through some Urhobo lands , and went through some Ijaw lands before he came in contact with the now Itsekiri people.

The question now is that why was it possible for Ginuwa to annex only the Yoruba speaking villages. Why did he not add the Ijaws and the Urhobos . The answer is simple, it is because the five heads of these villages were probably in touch. They knew themselves.

He came in from Benin. Our relationship with the Benin is quiet different. The Ginuwa 1 is a Benin man. He left to found his own kingdom. But the five villages were in existent before he came.

It is not enough to say you are disqualified. Those who disqualified him had a shallow knowledge of the situation.

Chief Ayiri has said the demise of the monarch had not been announced, that it is his responsibility to do it as Ologbotsere . He also reportedly said in some media reports that he would brief Mr President on the traditions.

I do not encourage him to do so. I will plead with him to thread carefully. He should not take the issues to the ridiculous extent. He cannot dictate to the President when he should send his congratulatory message and all that. Let him take it easy.

The President has seen an announcement that has been made. We have never had two announcements on the demise of an Olu , it has to be one. He should calm down. We will reconcile, I am in a reconciliatory mood.

Any special word for Itsekiri nation ?

I want to congratulate Itsekiri people for taking control of the process. It is the people that makes the king and the King rules over the people. I encourage them to be reconciliatory, no violence and hopefully we will get to the crowning of the Omoba in the next three months.

Ayiri has being a notable son of the kingdom just like others. We are all cut out for different responsibilities , there are bounds to be some disagreements but such should not get to ridiculous extent.

