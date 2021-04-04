We don’t occupy key positions in government, says Isoko United Parliament

Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as Isoko United Parliament, Sunday frowned at what it described as non-representation and occupancy of key positions in the Delta state political system.

“That between the positions of the Governor, Deputy Governor, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Judge, Accountant-General, Senate, Secretary to the Government of the State, etc, Isoko a rich oil producing ethnic nationality whose abundant natural wealth has sustained the state from inception till date, is occupying none”, the group said.

Disclosing this in a communiqué issued and signed by 80 persons and was read out to the media by the Interim Chairman of the group, Comr Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, Isoko United Parliament insisted that the vacant seat of the Majority Leader, late Hon. Sir Tim Kome Owhefere Esq., earlier zoned to our Federal Constituency (Isoko) be retained.

Some of the issues raised and resolved include: “ That with the demise of Owhefere, Isoko has completely lost out in the frontline positions in the legislative arm of the State government.

That neither the executive arm nor judiciary has any Isoko son or daughter in its frontline position.

That it was in view of this, that the ruling party agreed to concede the reverend position of the Majority Leader to the Isoko Federal Constituency to address the obviously bothersomedisproportion and injustice been done to the Isoko Nation.

That it was in respect of this arrangement that Hon. Johnson Premier Erijo another Isoko son was elected on the 12th of May, 2017 to replace Owhefere who was impeached alongside the then Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya.

That existing precedence in the Assembly has it that Principal positions are zoned to federal constituencies and that when a Principal officer is removed or dies, another member from the same Federal Constituency is elected or appointed into the vacant position. The examples of Rt. Hon. Francis Megbele to Rt. Hon. JFK Omatsone (Itsekiri), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochie to Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya (Aniocha/Oshimili) Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya to Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevbori (Okpe/Sapele), Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi to Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor (Ndokwa/Nkwuani)

Parliaments INSIST as follows:

That the vacant seat of the Majority Leader earlier zoned to our Federal Constituency (Isoko) be retained.

That the ruling party is at liberty to pick Owhefere’s replacement from any of the other available legislators they so desire.

That any attempt to give this position to a legislator from another ethnic nationality or federal constituency amounts to great injustice to the Isoko people.

That the loss of Tim Owhefere to the cold hands of death is already a heavy load for the Isoko nation to carry. A further loss of the Assembly’s number 3 seat will amount to rubbing salt on an already excruciating injury.

That the deep circumspection of the Governor, the party chairman and other pilots of government and the ruling party is acknowledged.

That we hope that the ‘Solomonic’ wisdom of our leaders will be put in good use for the right thing to be done for the betterment of our state and its people.”

