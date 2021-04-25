Kindly Share This Story:

…Condemn Uzodinma’s house attack, say all hands must be on deck to fish out Perpetrators

By Henry Umoru

The thirty six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have said that the only way Nigerians can have a country to call their own is for every Nigerian to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction of properties.

Disclosing this in a statement in Abuja, Chairman, NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who condemned in a very strong terms, the attack on the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma’s house in Omuma Oru East council area on Saturday by unknown gunmen, with properties destroyed, stressed that all hands must be on deck to ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly acts are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The governors have also called on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in order to build what they described as civil, safe and secure environment for Nigerians.

Recall that Imo government had confirmed the attack by unknown gunmen but failed to give number of casualties recorded in the attack.

Fayemi said, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum deeply sympathises with Governor Hope Uzodinma and commiserates with all those that have been injured, maimed or killed.

“The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we have a country to call our own.”

