We’re recruiting 104 new hands to align with modern changes in our service delivery – Enugu Water Corporation 

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Water Corporation said that it commenced recruitment of 104 staff of the Corporation, in furtherance of the sheer determination of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to reposition the agency and drastically tackle the inherent challenges in the water sector.

The State Water Corporation, on April 8, 2021, through an internal and external advertisement, called for application for 39 posts in 12 units, namely Engineering, Planning and Design, Operations and Maintenance, Mechanical Electrical Group, Ajali Technical Crews, Oji River Stations, and Zonal Offices Maintenance Teams. Other units are Nsukka Zone, Finance, Public Relations, and Administration.

Speaking on the recruitment exercise, the Managing Director of the Corporation, Engr. Martin Okwor, said that many workers of the Corporation lack modern skills to drive the current utility concern for optimal result and service delivery.

Engr. Okwor, who disclosed that the Corporation is under-staffed following the retirement and death of several workers, revealed that their replacements have not been carried out over the years.

He added that “the massive expansion and modernization scheme of the present administration, under the able leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with the International Development Partners such as the AFD PROGRAM , currently in place, will require that we engage experienced staff to under-study the project as it is been carried out for ease of operation as well as future maintenance”.

READ ALSO:

Stressing that “learning on the job is the best training”, the Managing Director pointed out that “the new employees will do exactly that to drive the new Water Corporation to emerge from this administration”.

Engr. Okwor who noted that “old practice and habits are hard to give up”, maintained that “most of the current employees are not adapting to the modern changes inherent in the Corporation”.

He therefore reassured the people of Enugu State that the Ugwuanyi administration is working round the clock to address the issue of water in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: