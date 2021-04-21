We are motivated to double our efforts – CP Akande

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police Sikiru Akande, has restated his avowed commitment to do everything possible to make sure that he and his team nipping all form of crime in the bud before it even happens with proactive intelligence gathering and technology.

He further added that he and his team were working assiduously to make sure the state retains its status of the safest place in Nigeria by ridding it of all forms of criminality.

Speaking shortly after receiving an award of excellence from Cross River State Carnival Commission at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, for policing the state effectively as CP Akande dedicated the award to his team adding that award would have come to him without his team.

Speaking further, he said the award was going to spur them to do more, promising to double their effort towards stemming all forms of criminality in a bid to ensure that the state was safe for all.

While soliciting for the support of all and sundry in reducing crime to the barest minimum in the state, he maintained that with digital policing, the police can employ methodology/strategy that can help them tackle all forms of criminality and criminals in the state and Nigeria at large.

“The hard work my team and I exhibited in 2003 when I served the state as Mopol Commander during the era of former Governor, Donald Duke resulted in the buoyancy that the state had, leading to the creation of Carnival Calabar by the Duke administration; unknown to me that I was coming to serve the state again as CP 20 years after.

“I urge young people to at all times put in their very best in whatever endeavour they find themselves, Cross Riverians should be assured that myself and my able ACP are fully prepared to put in more effort to ensure that the state remains peaceful.

In the same vein, the Commission also honoured Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, ACP Cletus Nwadiogbu for his numerous contributions to the security architecture of the state.

ACP Nwadiogbu who was described as the “pillar of Carnival Security ” was honoured for his doggedness, selfless and relentless commitment to duty which has ensured peaceful and crime-free conducts of carnival activities as well as Christmas celebrations since 2016.

Speaking with Journalists, Nwadiogbu said the award was a booster and motivation to do more as he will never relent in his effort of making sure that Operations especially at this point takes a proactive dimension in line with the vision of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP, Usman Baba.

” Today, I feel motivated to do more for the Command and the good people of Cross River, my morale has just been boosted.

” They described me as selfless, professional, and a relentlessly committed officer in the discharge of my duty, which has in no small way ensured peaceful and crime-free conduct of carnival activities and Christmas celebrations since 2016 and this gives me great joy because I am spurred to do more.

“I feel excited, and I am going to do more by supporting my Commissioner of Police, CP Akande to achieve the agenda of, Ag.IGP Baba on the new policing vision and crime-fighting strategies which we are already replicating in our Command,” ACP Nwadiogbu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

