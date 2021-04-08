Viva emerges official sponsor of Kano Pillars, as club sign MoU with Aspira

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars FC, have signed an MoU with Aspira Nigeria, a Kano State-based private firm, till the end of the 2020/2021 season.

This was disclosed by the club’s Chairman, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul shortly after signing the agreement on Thursday evening in his office, adding that the MoU is part of the club’s determination to bring private organisations to reduce dependence on the state government.

Alhaji Jambul thanked Aspira’s management for the partnership, saying they will not regret it, just as he expressed hope that others within and outside the state would follow suit.

READ ALSO:

With the MoU, VIVA, the company’s flagship brand and one of the leading detergent and multipurpose soap brands in Nigeria, will be the official sponsor of Kano Pillars FC for the season.

Earlier, Chairman of ASPIRA Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmad Haruna Zago said they agreed to partner with Kano Pillars FC considering the significance of football in society.

Alhaji Haruna Zago commended the chairman of the club for making efforts to convince the company and agreed to the partnership. He described the Kano Pillars Chairman as a visionary leader.

Alongside Alhaji Haruna Zago, Head of Marketing, Santhosh Kumar Nair, Aspira Nigeria Ltd., presented the Jerseys to the club.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: