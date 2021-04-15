Violence against women: Liberia First lady calls for action to end injustice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

First Lady of Republic of Liberia Mrs Clar Weah, has called for actions to end all forms of violence against women and ensure women empowerment across all sectors.

Weah made the call on Tuesday at the opening of the ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee delocalized meeting in Monrovia, Liberia with the theme “Empowerment of Women in the ECOWAS region”.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuha, Weah said, “Despite the much improved awareness of women’s worth in society, a lot of work remains undone to ensure women across the ECOWAS region are given the proper recognition.

She however noted that now is the time when collective efforts needs to be taken to find long lasting solutions to issues that affect all women, and not just women in politics or business but all women in the region.

“The theme of Empowerment of Women in the ECOWAS region, speaks of coming together to agree on a common approach.

“For ensuring that no girl or woman in our region feels abandoned or deprived of any opportunity by virtue of her gender.

“There are so many issues that require our attention and to which our focus must be clear, determined and dedicated and to which we must collectively begin to find long lasting and meaningful solutions.

“The issues such as Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), harmful practices, female genital mutilation, child marriage and teenage pregnancy remains high across the region, while access to reproductive health is low.

“Sadly, it must be said that even where there has been progress in peace-building and security across Member States, over the last decade, this has not been translated into actions to end violence against women and girls”, Weah said.

