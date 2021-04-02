Village Head, four others abducted by men in military uniform in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

UNKNOWN gunmen in military uniform, Thursday reportedly abducted the village Head, Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Four others were equally abducted alongside the village head at about 2:00pm of 1st April 2021.

The gunmen who came on motor bikes in their numbers left many persons injured before leaving the affected Community.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: