Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Gunshots heard as motorcyclists, NURTW members clash in Lagos

On 4:56 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

What began as a minor clash between Hausa motorcyclists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos, quickly degenerated into a tribal clash, early Monday morning, as Hausa and Yoruba youths confronted themselves, wielding dangerous weapons.

The fracas according to eyewitnesses began when Hausa motorcyclists gathered themselves to protest constant harassment by the road union members after a Hausa motorcyclist was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death.

The fight which began with an exchange of stones between members of the union and the motorcyclists, soon degenerated into a full-blown crisis, as sporadic gunshots were heard at the scene.

Also read: ‘Unholy Terrorists’: CAN reacts to bandits attack on Kaduna church

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!