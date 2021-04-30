VIDEO: Cloud is dark, about to birth evil child — Prophet Iginla releases prophetic warnings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has warned Nigerians against the looming disaster in the coming months (May, June, and July) if serious prayers and caution is not being taken to avert it.

Iginla in a recent video, warned that what is coming ahead is scary and that he saw a dark cloud pregnant with an evil baby.

His words;

“Oh Nigeria, our land of Glory, I weep for You because you are already injured and bleeding. Who can stop this bleeding and flow of blood? I can’t tell you what I see. May History not repeat itself. Nark all I have said in parables. My spirit boils. For the past six months, God has been revealing to me some things that are hard for me to say.

“We need to pray for Nigeria. What is coming ahead in the next three months is not good, that’s May, June, and July. I can’t talk more than this. We need to pray for Nigeria. You see the military, police, DSS and all security operatives have a lot of works to do because of what is coming ahead. We really need to pray for Nigeria.

“I appeal to those in authority to be cautious and sensitive because the cloud is dark and it is pregnant. And the baby that is about to come from this pregnancy is an evil baby. I will repeat myself, the cloud is dark and very pregnant with an evil child.”

Watch video below;

Recall insecurity has been on the rise in recent days as some Nigerians have started calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over negligence in tackling the current situation in the country.

Recently, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka asked the National Assembly to impeach Buhari following the rising security challenges in Nigeria.

However, the All Progressive Congress, APC, cautioned Father Mbaka against making statements that could cause instability in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: