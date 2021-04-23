Vandalism: Ogun NSCDC impounds tanker with siphoned 45,000 litres of petrol

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, said it intercepted and impounded a petroleum tanker used by vandals to siphoned 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), at Ifote village near Ipara in Obafemi Owode local government area.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Hammed Abodunrin, said the command got information around 12 midnight that some vandals were stealing fuel from the pipelines and immediately swung into action.

Abodunrin explained that immediately the vandals cited the team of the NSCDC through the headlamps, they abandoned the already loaded 45,000-litre tanker and ran away.

He noted that the area was notorious for vandalism, saying that most of the vandals came in through the bush and start siphoning fuel.

He promised that the command would continue to work 24 hours to ensure that the nation’s critical national resources were protected, warning pipeline vandals to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Abodunrin said the tanker and its content had been impounded, saying that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was immediately notified so that they could get the fuel from the tanker.

He promised that the command would do more investigations and take the case to court, saying that any equipment used for vandalism would be taken to court and forfeited to the federal government.

“Our existence is to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is protected by ensuring that we carry out one of our major mandates, that is protection of critical national infrastructure and the Commandant General has really empowered us.

“He has deployed vehicles, motorcycles, equipment that can assist us to ensure that we have the capacity to protect the pipeline,” he said.

Abodunrin warned community leaders, villagers not to collaborate with vandals, saying that they should collaborate with NSCDC.

Vanguard News Nigeria

