UTME/DE registration: JAMB introduces more measures to protect candidates from fraudsters

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has added additional measures aimed at protecting applicants that would register in its ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, and Direct Entry, DE.

The new measures, according to a statement, Thursday, by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, include the display of “image of the Registration Officer at the corner of the screen being used to register the candidate besides his biometric details that had been captured.”

According to the board, the latest effort “to further fortify the registration process and ensure that candidates know where and who is registering them for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Board( UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) exercise.”

“Candidates registering for the 2021 UTME/DE exercise are urged to ensure that the picture shown on the corner of the screen is the same person registering them. If the picture does not match the face of the Registration Officer, candidates should immediately raise the alarm as such a person is not authorised to register them or they are in a completely unauthorised registration outlet,” it advised.

The statement explained that “This measure is in addition to several others put in place to guide against manipulation, abuse and exploitation of candidates as well as forestalling examination malpractices.”

“The Board’s innovations, including this one which comes with some little changes and additions to its processes, are to make the system better and fortified against those who are working non-stop to take advantage of the system.

“It is, therefore, required of candidates who are the major stakeholders in the process, to monitor the process as they are being registered and adhere to extant instructions, rules, and regulations.

“The 2021 UTME/DE is ongoing and is due to close on 15th May 2021,” it further said.

