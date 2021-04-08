Using $1.5b to renovate Port Harcourt refinery is corruption – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

The Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has lampooned the president Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria for proposing to use what he described as a whopping sum of $1.5b to renovate “a loss-making Port Harcourt refinery,” when Oil giant, Shell Plc sold her 175,000bpd “profit-making refinery for just $1.2b.” He said it is a gross form of corruption for Nigeria to want to use such funds to renovate a refinery that is in comatose.

Pastor Omokri, in a video during a protest rally in London, accused president Buhari of failing to fight corruption as he had promised Nigerians six years ago.

According to him, while Nigerians are left to suffer the mess created by the Buhari-led government, the Buharis on the other hand have based their lifestyles abroad on the expense of Nigerian tax-payers.

Omokri had staged a protest rally in front of the Nigerian Abuja House, London to demand that the president who had visited London for medical check-up returned to Nigeria to fix and use the Nigerian facilities.

According to Omokri, “When his daughter wanted to have a baby, she went to Spain. His wife, she shops in London. All his children schooled in England. What are they doing with Nigeria?

“In six years, he has been President, he has not built a single hospital. They want to spend $1.5b in renovating Port Harcourt refinery that is a loss-making refinery. Meanwhile, Shell sold their profit-making 175,000bpd refinery in Martinez California, for $1.2b.

“We are tired of this corruption. The man said that he was coming to fight corruption but according to Transparent International, Nigeria is now more corrupt than in any time in our history.”

The protestors chanted solidarity songs to drive home their points.

