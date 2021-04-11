Use your gifts to help, uplift others, Pastors’ wives urge

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastors’ wives, female ministers, and other Good women executives of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Lagos Province (LP) 59 have been urged to do the essentials by using their gifts to help and uplift others in the Church, standing in the gap for their homes, the Church and the nation.

Speaking virtually at this year’s Women in Ministry (WIM) Conference held at RCCG LP 59 Headquarters, Gethsemane Parish, Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos, the Wife of General Overseer, Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye who spoke on the theme “The Essentials of a Christian Woman” said it is a clarion call for women to stick to the essentials rather than living in shadows. Taking her text from Lk.10: 38-42, Adeboye pointed out that

What we need now is the essentials ‘because with the pandemic lockdown, realisation of the futility of life dawned on us.

At this point God ministered to me and said we only need the essentials; our lives were preserved thus far to glorify God.

According to Pst. Mrs. Adeboye, certain things are essential by reason of the New Normal in which we have found ourselves and it is important for us as Christian Women to identify those essentials and pursue them with vigour, (like Mary who was learning at the feet of Jesus) in our lives and Ministries.

In her topic titled “Take Heed to Yourself” the Wife of Pastor-In-Charge of Lagos Province 59, Pastor Mrs Feyisayo Olaore tasked women to pay attention to themselves by keeping close watch over the affairs of their lives and everything around them. “These are times when things that could have been considered taboos some years ago are celebrated and made frontline news, be watchful. There is no better time than now to sit back, reflect and then ‘Take heed to Yourself”, warned Olaore.

Olaore highlighted reasons why we must take heed to include: Keeping our salvation intact, so as not to fail God; To avoid being deceived by false teachings; to seize opportunities that present itself daily, among others. Her words “As women, be determined to do only the essentials. When you are faced with any challenges, ask yourself ‘What Would Jesus Do? Let Jesus be your model” said Mummy Olaore.

Another topic tagged “Living Beyond Pain” was handled by the Wife of Assistant Pastor In Charge of Province, CSR (WAPICP), Pastor (Mrs) Adesola Oluwatomini, where she revealed that we all experience pain in life, be it emotional or physical pain, but God has promised us that there is a purpose for it.

When facing any pain, Oluwatomini enjoined all to Discover strength; Persevere; Never accuse God foolishly; Talk out your pain and finally hand over your situation to God and trust Him for solutions.

‘Aging with Grace and Relevance’ was another topic anchored by the Co-ordinator, LP 59 Family Affairs, Asst. Pastor Shade Alabi, said is a continuous process of becoming old through God’s kindnesses. “It also means being useful in the things of God as you grow older,” she said.

