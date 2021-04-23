Use the month for soul cleansing for national growth, Imam AbdulGafar Mofesaye tells Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

IMAM Shakirudeen Ab dulGafar has urged Muslims to use the period of this

blessed month to cleanse their souls and purge it of iniquities.

Imam AbdulGafar popularly known as Mofesaye said that God desires that every soul feel the pang of hunger through fasting in order to attain piety.

He stated this during a lecture he delivered at the Yoruba Tennis Club 2021 Ramadan lecture with a theme: “Fasting, a panacea for soul cleansing and raising righteous nation,” held at the Club House, Onikan, Lagos last Sunday.

According to him: “The soul has the tendency to be recalcitrant and Allah enjoined

that we fast to cleanse our souls in order to become righteous. Our salat, zakaat,

Hajj and Fasting are some of the meanse of cleansing souls. Allah enjoined us to fast and told us how to do it from dawn to dusk.”

Listing various kinds of souls, Imam AbdulGafar stated that apart from abstinence from food and drink during the day, fasting makes human beings become righteous, adding that there are more corrupted and hardened souls in the country which according to him gave rise to ritual killings, kidnappings, robbery among others.

The Guest of honour, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Head of Service, Lagos state said

Ramadan has come as a special blessing to all including non-Muslims, urging all Muslims to imbibe the lessons and teaching of the month.

Earlier, the chairman of the Club, Arc Taofeek Agbaje in his opening remark said righteousness is the basis for healthy and peaceful society. “A righteous member will keep the club in peace, and a righteous member will help to foster peace and development in the society.

He urged Nigerians to support and pray for God’s guidance on leaders at different levels of governance, adding that it is only God that chooses leaders.

