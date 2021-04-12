USAID launches $3million grant’s to support food security challenge in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director in Nigeria Anne Patterson has said that USAID has launched a COVID-19 Food Security Challenge that will provide $3 million grant and technical assistance to youth-led and mid-stage companies working in food value chains in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, USAID said that Nigeria is experiencing food insecurity compounded by the COVID-19 global pandemic and its effects on the food value chain in the country.

According to the statement, the pandemic has disrupted already fragile agricultural value chains, especially smallholder farmers’ ability to produce, process, and distribute food.

“This disrupts agricultural productivity and markets, and negatively impacts livelihoods, especially among vulnerable households, women, and youth.

“We are launching the COVID-19 Food Security Challenge to help innovative Nigerians alleviate food insecurity,” USAID Mission Director Anne Patterson said.

“This assistance encourages private sector-led solutions to boost food production, processing, and create market linkage along the agriculture value chain in a sustainable way across Nigeria.”

