US based Medical Practitioner unveils mega filling station in Benin City

Kindly Share This Story:

An American-based Nigerian and Edo State-born Mr. Kenneth Iyobosa Osadiaye who is a Medical Practitioner in the United States of America has launched a mega filling station in Benin City Edo State Nigeria the heartbeat of the nation.

The launch event which was held on the 3rd of April 2021, was well attended by business mogul in the oil and gas sector and other prominent personalities in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer Kidaye Oil Gas Limited Mr. Kenneth Iyobosa Osadiaye, while appreciating guest and well-wishers who turned out in their numbers to attend the grand opening of the mega filling station, said haven’t spent so long in the United States of America it was time to also give back to his home state, he said his passion has always been to return home to contribute his quota in his state Edo and see that the residents are gainfully employed and help the youths to also shun social vices, as the grand opening of the mega filling station will see them gainfully employed.

READ ALSO:

The Chief Executive Officer Kidaye Oil Gas Limited Mr. Kenneth Iyobosa Osadiaye, while acknowledging the fact that this event was only made possible through the power of God Almighty and the hard work he has put in over the years in the United States of America.

Finally, He thanked all the guests, well-wishers, who attended the grand opening of the mega filling station.

Kindly Share This Story: