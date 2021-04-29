UPDATED: Police confirm abduction of student in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command Thursday confirmed the abduction of a student Pastor at the King’s School, run by the Calvary International Ministry, also known as CAPRO at Gana Ropp, Barkin Ladi Local government area of Plateau State.

The School which is a few kilometers from the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang in the same local government area was invaded with the aim of kidnapping the students but timely intervention by security agents forced the attackers to withdraw, leaving with four students but three of the abducted students later escaped during a gun battle between the security personnel and the abductors.

This is not the first time CAPRO, which is an international interdenominational Missions is attacked as sometimes last year, the founder, Pastor Bayo Famonure and his family were attacked but they survived with minor injuries.

The President, Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam confirmed that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students but lthe intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

The Police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Uba said, “The Command received a report of abduction of a student pastor from king’s School, Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi LGA. Tactical operatives have been deployed to the area. Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, efforts towards responding to crime and insecurity in the State is receiving a boost as the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 50 patrol pickup vans and 200 security motorcycles for distribution to security agencies in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council Meeting held at the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang said the decision was taken to strengthen the capacity of the security agencies to respond to various challenges across the State.

He said the patrol vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed across the State and utilised for the purpose of proactively tackling kidnapping, banditry and other crimes. He said there will be increased intelligence gathering particularly in the rural areas.

